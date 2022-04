When a techie decided to take up a job as a Zomato food delivery agent while he was between jobs, he witnessed severe challenges that these warriors face everyday, including the very evident extreme fuel price hike.

A viral LinkedIn post by former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Srinivasan Jayaraman has brought to light the challenges, food delivery agents face everyday.

Jayaraman had a week between his two jobs when he decided to take up a job as a Zomato delivery agent, instead of just sitting at home. This exposed him to the ringside of the challenges face.

Listed below are the problem he highlighted and faced.

-Delivery agents have to race against time in order to deliver the food to customers, Jayaraman pointed out. This comes at a time when Zomato CEO and founder Depinder Goyal had announced the online food delivery service provider’s plans to deliver food to customers in record 10 minutes. This received a lot of backlash. To that Goyal came out with a detailed clarification the next day, stressing that safety of delivery agents will remain a priority even with the 10-minute delivery service.

-Jayaraman also pointed out that unlike otherwise understood he received on three orders in three hours at a hotspot location.

-In a lot of cases, customers do not mention the correct location of delivery or update their phone numbers, Jayaraman said.

-Sometimes the distance becomes a problem. He cited his own example of having to deliver a food in location 14 km away from the place where he had to pick up the food.

-Sometimes cannot locate a restaurant if we are new to the location. Even you can't find it easily when using Google Maps."

-Lastly, he said the shooting fuel price has been a huge issue. Tagging Zomato, he said, “Please help/support our warriors. I have seen some notifications where you are planning to help with a petrol price hike. Really appreciate that. Keep helping them."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.