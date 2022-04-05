This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A viral LinkedIn post by former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Srinivasan Jayaraman has brought to light the challenges, food delivery agents face everyday.
When a techie decided to take up a job as a Zomato food delivery agent while he was between jobs, he witnessed severe challenges that these warriors face everyday, including the very evident extreme fuel price hike.
Jayaraman had a week between his two jobs when he decided to take up a job as a Zomato delivery agent, instead of just sitting at home. This exposed him to the ringside of the challenges face.
Listed below are the problem he highlighted and faced.
-Delivery agents have to race against time in order to deliver the food to customers, Jayaraman pointed out. This comes at a time when Zomato CEO and founder Depinder Goyal had announced the online food delivery service provider’s plans to deliver food to customers in record 10 minutes. This received a lot of backlash. To that Goyal came out with a detailed clarification the next day, stressing that safety of delivery agents will remain a priority even with the 10-minute delivery service.
-Jayaraman also pointed out that unlike otherwise understood he received on three orders in three hours at a hotspot location.
-In a lot of cases, customers do not mention the correct location of delivery or update their phone numbers, Jayaraman said.
-Sometimes the distance becomes a problem. He cited his own example of having to deliver a food in location 14 km away from the place where he had to pick up the food.
-Sometimes cannot locate a restaurant if we are new to the location. Even you can't find it easily when using Google Maps."
-Lastly, he said the shooting fuel price has been a huge issue. Tagging Zomato, he said, “Please help/support our warriors. I have seen some notifications where you are planning to help with a petrol price hike. Really appreciate that. Keep helping them."
