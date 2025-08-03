'Technical issue causing high cabin temperature': Air India cancels Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight

An Air India flight AI500, from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi, was cancelled on Sunday after the flight encountered technical issues.

Advertisement

The flight was cancelled due to technical issue that caused abnormal cabin temperatures while the flight was on the ground.

“Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 3 August has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on ground prior to the departure. Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused,” reported ANI quoting Air India spokesperson.

Also Read | Air India aircraft grounded after emergency slide inspection found overdue

According to Air India, the issue in the flight was identified while the aircraft was still on the tarmac and preventing it from taking off as scheduled.

Similar issues: Another Air India flight from Singapore to Chennai was cancelled on Sunday due to a technical issue.

Advertisement

The flight AI349 was to be operated with an Airbus A321. In an official statement the Air India spokesperson said that the flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure.

"Arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest. Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers based on their preference," Air India said.

Meanwhile, the airliner added that the ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption.

Also Read | AI Express flight from Hindon airport fails to take off due technical issue

Earlier on 31 July, an Air India flight AI2017, scheduled to fly from Delhi to London, experienced an unexpected delay after the aircraft aborted the takeoff. It returned to the bay after a suspected technical issue.

Advertisement

The Air India spokesperson said that the cockpit crew made the decision to discontinue the take-off run in accordance with standard operating procedures.

"Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks. An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain the top priority," the Air India spokesperson said.

Advertisement