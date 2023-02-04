Air India has issued a statement after flames were detected in a Calicut-bound Air India Express flight on Friday. The airline said one of the engines of the Air India Express flight IX 348 caught fire following a technical snag.

In an official statement, Air India said, "Air India Express flight IX 348, on the Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode route, returned to Abu Dhabi airport following a technical snag in one of the engines. The technical snag was identified while taking off and the aircraft landed back Safely, following all laid down procedures, at Abu Dhabi International Airport with the 184 passengers onboard". The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 184 passengers onboard and all were safe, the airline said.

Further, the airline said the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities as per protocol, and alternate arrangements were made for the guests.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident, the aviation body said.

On Friday, Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000 ft during the climb.

Earlier on 29 January an Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport following a suspected hydraulic failure.

On 23 January, another Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system.

In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.