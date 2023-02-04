'Technical snag...': Air India after flames detected in Abu Dhabi-Calicut flight
- Air India said one of the engines of the Air India Express flight IX 348 caught fire following a technical snag
Air India has issued a statement after flames were detected in a Calicut-bound Air India Express flight on Friday. The airline said one of the engines of the Air India Express flight IX 348 caught fire following a technical snag.
