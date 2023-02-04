'Technical snag...': Air India after flames detected in Abu Dhabi-Calicut flight

In an official statement, Air India said, "Air India Express flight IX 348, on the Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode route, returned to Abu Dhabi airport following a technical snag in one of the engines. The technical snag was identified while taking off and the aircraft landed back Safely, following all laid down procedures, at Abu Dhabi International Airport with the 184 passengers onboard". The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 184 passengers onboard and all were safe, the airline said.