Labor Day: How technology, automation, and gig economy are reshaping workplaces3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Companies need to adapt the modern technology in workplaces to remain competitive in the market.
Technology advancements, automation, and the gig economy are transforming the nature of business and the workplace. They are able to carry out more of the tasks done by human beings, and even perform some duties that humans cannot. Hence, it will lead to various changes in some occupations. Companies need to adapt the modern technology in workplaces to remain competitive in the market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×