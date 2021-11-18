Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today. He was speaking on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution.

“Australia-India shares deep friendship & our relations will grow even more with time. We are making great progress in so many areas including space, science, digital technology. It's an honour for Australia that PM Modi is addressing Sydney dialogue," said Australia PM Scott Morrison.

“We are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy & society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights & security," said PM Modi.

He further said that technology has become a major instrument of global competition & key to shaping the future international order. “Technology & data are becoming new weapons. The biggest strength of democracy is openness, at the same time we shouldn't allow vested interests to misuse this openness," said the Prime Minister.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The event will also witness a keynote address by the Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

