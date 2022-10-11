Technology and talent two pillars of India's development journey: PM Modi4 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 02:29 PM IST
PM Modi said the country has been working on a vision of Antyodaya, which is empowering the last person at the last mile
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said technology and talent are two pillars of the country's journey for development and emphasised on the importance of technology as an agent of inclusion in the country.