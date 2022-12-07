Technology can make governance more effective, people-oriented: President

Addressing the officer Trainees of Indian Police Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service and Indian Revenue Service and officers of Indian Radio Regulatory Service, the President said that this is the era of technology.
Technology can be used to make governance more effective, speedy, transparent and people-oriented, said President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
Addressing the officer Trainees of Indian Police Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service and Indian Revenue Service and officers of Indian Radio Regulatory Service, the President said that this is the era of technology. “There is immense scope of innovation in the field of administration and governance."
“The Indian Revenue Service trainees have to remember that their twin role is to facilitate compliance of tax laws by taxpayers and also contribute to overall credible deterrence against tax evasion. Communications with taxpayers should be made more respectful and the system should move towards voluntary compliance," she added.
President Murmu said that the Faceless Assessment Scheme of Government of India is aimed towards bringing more transparency in governance. “You should acquaint yourselves with the new faceless environment."
Speaking about the functions of the Indian Radio Regulatory Service, she said that this service is very significant and has gained greater importance in recent years. “The allocation of spectrum licenses, conducting spectrum auction and providing necessary clearances are some of the major responsibilities of this Service."
The President added that in the digital environment, adequate access to spectrum is necessary for expanding tele-communication networks and addressing the rising demand for data services. “The officers of Indian Radio Regulatory Service will bring in new ideas and technologies for making and implementing relevant policies."
She said that the officers should keep the interests of the poorest of the poor in mind. “Public policy is a tool for social justice, public servants are the agents of social change. They have chosen public service as their career; therefore, always remember that they are here to serve the nation."
