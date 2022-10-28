Technology helped to stop leakage of welfare spending: Nirmala Sitharaman

Technology helped to stop leakage of welfare spending: Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . 09:57 PM IST
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that technology is turning out to effective tool to stop leakage of welfare spending
NEW DELHI :Technology has turned out to be an effective tool in transferring benefits to eligible people without any pilferage and has aided in ensuring good governance, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
Delivering the NTR memorial lecture on ‘empowerment – road to good governance’ in Visakhapatnam, the finance minister described pilferage-free delivery of benefits to the intended beneficiaries, people’s trust in the government and optimum presence of government machinery as the key elements of good governance.
Without naming anyone, Sitharaman said that technology has helped in containing the leaks in welfare spending that a former Prime Minister had lamented about. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is often quoted on his statement about only a fraction of the welfare spending reaching the intended beneficiary.
“Today the way we have adopted technology in ensuring benefits reach the common public, I think one of the major objectives of good governance has been achieved," Sitharaman said. The minister conceded that one still needs to guard against any attempt to hack even the tech enabled benefit delivery. But at the moment, it is sure that people get benefits of welfare spending without any pilferage, the minister said.
“Good governance is about looking for instruments with which you are able to implement the objective. You deliver what needs to reach the beneficiaries and no pilferage should be entertained," Sitharaman said.
The minister also described the NDA government’s ‘minimum government maximum governance’ principle as an element of good governance.
“Where there has got to be a presence of government, it should be there just as much as you need and not too much. And where government should not be present, there should not even be a pretention of presence," Sitharaman said. The ideal level of government presence brings good governance. “You do not want excessive presence. Nor should there be a shortage of presence," the minister said.
Trust is what people expect to build with any of its governments--that means people’s confidence that a leader will not do anything that harms their interest. “And if you build the trust, you are also able to carry through some of the difficult decisions because people understand he is not doing it for himself," the minister said.
Sitharaman explained that the government’s motto of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ gives the assurance that the government will be with everyone in the time of need and ensures collective development. “Everyone should grow. Only with growth you will realise you will be able to stand on your feet," Sitharaman said, adding that the addition to the motto, ‘sabka vishwas’ refers to trust.
