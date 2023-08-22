Technology is transforming India, says Jay Kotak1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The UPI coupled with good network penetration in remote corners of the country and low data rates, have make it possible for a large section of the country to enjoy the benefits of digitization, says Jay Kotak
Jay Kotak, son of billionaire Uday Kotak, Tuesday said India is transforming at a rapid pace due to technological development. Seamless payments across India tell the UPI success story. The UPI coupled with good network penetration in remote corners of the country and low data rates, have make it possible for a large section of the country to enjoy the benefits of digitization.
Earlier too Jay Kotak, has compared the US with India. Calling the US a “nation in decay." “he says “flying to India feels like returning to a better place."