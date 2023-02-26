Technology to be a major focus on India-Germany ties
India and Germany share a responsibility for global peace, stability, sustainability and prosperity. Their cooperation on innovation, technology and industry aims at benefitting humanity and is firmly guided by their shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights, said external affairs ministry
New Delhi and Berlin released a joint innovation and technology vision during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s two-day visit to India. The joint Vision, which includes a focus on deepening ties between industry and spurring cooperation on development of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and 6G, is the most comprehensive economic document signed between the two major economies till date.
