Technology to be a major focus on India-Germany ties

New Delhi and Berlin released a joint innovation and technology vision during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s two-day visit to India. The joint Vision, which includes a focus on deepening ties between industry and spurring cooperation on development of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and 6G, is the most comprehensive economic document signed between the two major economies till date.

“India and Germany share a responsibility for global peace, stability, sustainability and prosperity. Their cooperation on innovation, technology and industry aims at benefitting humanity and is firmly guided by their shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights," read a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The joint vision is not the first time both countries have sought closer participation in the field of technology.

“India and Germany share a long history of cooperation in science and technology, research and innovation, institutionalized under the framework of the Inter-Governmental Agreement on ‘Cooperation in Scientific Research and Technological Development’ signed in May 1974. Mirroring the overall deepening of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, cooperation in these areas has become wider, deeper and more comprehensive in the face of the evolving needs and skills of the two countries," the MEA press release goes on to add.

Existing industry and academia ties remain strong.

“India and Germany welcome the progress achieved by the jointly funded Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC), under which projects have been supported on national priority areas such as Advanced Manufacturing, Embedded System and ICT, Sustainable Energy/Environment, Biotechnology/Bioeconomy, Bio-Medical Technology/Water and Wastewater Technology, and Smart Cities/e-Mobility," according to the MEA.

Berlin and New Delhi also acknowledged the strong cooperation existing between institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) on the Indian side and German research organisations like such as the Max Planck Society, Helmholtz Association and Leibniz Association among others.

Artificial intelligence, 5G, 6G and digital technologies like fintech will be a particular focus of the technology partnership. Clean energy and green hydrogen will also be included.