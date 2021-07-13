Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday informed that a disinfection technology to mitigate airborne transmission of Covid will be Installed in Parliament House. The technology has been developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), affiliated to the Union Ministry of Science & Technology.

To begin with, the technology will be installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63, the minister said.

He, however, cautioned that even after installation of disinfection technology, everybody is advised to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour including use of face mask, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowds.

In a statement, the Ministry of Science & Technology said that CSIR-CSIO has developed an UV-C air duct disinfection system. "The disinfection system can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, class-rooms, malls etc. which provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities in the current pandemic. It can also be used in buildings, transport vehicles, etc," it said.

The technology has been developed according to the requirements for deactivation of virus contained in an aerosol with necessary ventilation measures, necessary safety and user guidelines and tested Bio-safety standards.

UV-C deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungus and other bio - aerosols with appropriate dosages using 254nm UV light. The technology may also help in ameliorating the fungal infections being witnessed during the current wave of the pandemic, the ministry said.

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held at normal pre-Covid timings from 11 am to 6 pm.

In the past few sessions, the two Houses of the Parliament were functioning at reduced time slots. Rajya Sabha operated from 9 am to 1 pm while the proceeding of the Lok Sabha commenced at 4 pm.

The normal timings of the sitting of the two Houses were restored earlier as well at 11 am in March during the second part of the Budget session.

In view of the pandemic, all arrangements to adhere to preventive norms will be followed during the monsoon session, Birla said during his press conference in Delhi.

The monsoon session is scheduled to take place from July 19 to August 13.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.