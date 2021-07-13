Technology to mitigate airborne spread of Covid to be installed in Parliament

In a statement, the Ministry of Science & Technology said that CSIR-CSIO has developed an UV-C air duct disinfection system. "The disinfection system can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, class-rooms, malls etc. which provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities in the current pandemic. It can also be used in buildings, transport vehicles, etc," it said.

