Technotex 2023 to be held from 22-24 February in Mumbai
The Indian technical textiles market is the fifth largest in the world, sized at $22.5 billion in 2021-22. Growth has gained significant momentum in the past five years, growing at 9-10% per annum.
New Delhi: Ministry of Textiles will organise ‘Technotex 2023: Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles at 2047’ from 22-24 February in Mumbai.
