Technotex 2023 to be held from 22-24 February in Mumbai

New Delhi: Ministry of Textiles will organise ‘Technotex 2023: Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles at 2047’ from 22-24 February in Mumbai.

“The event is in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Industry for the purpose of promotion of technical textiles, which includes textiles meant for some specific purpose like Medical, Defence, Industrial, Agriculture, Automotive, Building, Packaging textiles etc. Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal will address the event," the ministry of textiles said.

The Indian technical textiles market is the fifth largest in the world, sized at $22.5 billion in 2021-22. Growth has gained significant momentum in the past five years, growing at 9-10% per annum.

“Technotex 2023 aligns with the government’s concerted efforts in direction of making India a leading manufacturing hub in the area of technical textiles. The event will hold discussions on some of the strategic areas such as investment potential and opportunities; start-up ecosystem in technical textiles and start-ups leveraging technologies in smart textiles; user perspective (defence and security institutions); potential of technical textiles in PM Gati Shakti; potential for protected and sustainable Agro-produce; domestic capabilities and capacities in the field of meditech; and standards, quality, regulatory and trade aspects of technical textiles," the ministry added.

The event will also witness a CEOs’ roundtable where business leaders from around the world will share insights, spotlight opportunities and lay out the future course for the rapidly growing segments of technical textiles. A knowledge report and BIS standards will also be released during the three-day event.

Technotex 2023 will comprise of B2B (international, Domestic, and Institutional), Exhibition, Conference and Seminars, CEO’s Forum, Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), High Level Roundtables, Investor Discussions, Country and State Sessions.

The event will see participation from dignitaries from various countries and state governments. Maharashtra is the host state for the event. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh are partner states.

In addition, the event will house 150+ Technical Textiles exhibitors and 250+ buyers from 30+ Countries including Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Guinea (South Africa), South Korea, Russia, and Luxembourg, among others.