Technotex 2023 to be held from 22-24 February in Mumbai

“Technotex 2023 aligns with the government’s concerted efforts in direction of making India a leading manufacturing hub in the area of technical textiles. The event will hold discussions on some of the strategic areas such as investment potential and opportunities; start-up ecosystem in technical textiles and start-ups leveraging technologies in smart textiles; user perspective (defence and security institutions); potential of technical textiles in PM Gati Shakti; potential for protected and sustainable Agro-produce; domestic capabilities and capacities in the field of meditech; and standards, quality, regulatory and trade aspects of technical textiles," the ministry added.