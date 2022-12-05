Technotex 2023 to be held in Mumbai on 22-24 February

The largest event of technical textile industry in India will be held during the G-20 Presidency. It offers exceptional opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on insistent matters of global importance, said the textiles ministry
NEW DELHI :Technotex 2023 will be held in Mumbai from 22-24 February, 2023.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Technotex 2023 will be held in Mumbai from 22-24 February, 2023.
“The largest event of technical textile industry in India will be held during the G-20 Presidency. It offers exceptional opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on insistent matters of global importance," said the Ministry of textiles in a press release.
“The largest event of technical textile industry in India will be held during the G-20 Presidency. It offers exceptional opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on insistent matters of global importance," said the Ministry of textiles in a press release.
Addressing a curtain raiser event for Technotex 2023, the Union Minister of state for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said that the event offers a good opportunity for startup entrepreneurs who represent the fastest growing category worldwide.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Addressing a curtain raiser event for Technotex 2023, the Union Minister of state for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said that the event offers a good opportunity for startup entrepreneurs who represent the fastest growing category worldwide.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jardosh added that for the high potential of startups in the textile arena, the event will focus on discussions to empower startup ventures, promote knowledge exchange on best practices and develop capacities of entrepreneurial ecosystem for startups.
Jardosh added that for the high potential of startups in the textile arena, the event will focus on discussions to empower startup ventures, promote knowledge exchange on best practices and develop capacities of entrepreneurial ecosystem for startups.
The minister said that the industry representatives should tap the potential of the growing global textile market. “The robust global market is waiting for the industry as both domestic consumption and export are expected to grow rapidly. It is very important that we build a strong connect with the global industry, attract domestic and global investments as well as project India’s strengths, initiatives and facilities."
The minister said that the industry representatives should tap the potential of the growing global textile market. “The robust global market is waiting for the industry as both domestic consumption and export are expected to grow rapidly. It is very important that we build a strong connect with the global industry, attract domestic and global investments as well as project India’s strengths, initiatives and facilities."
She added that the government is making all efforts to promote technical textiles and has undertaken various initiatives in this direction. “The initiatives include the PLI scheme, HSN codes, and National Technical Textile Mission. The end-usage of Technical Textiles products covers a wide array of industries, thereby presenting plethora of opportunities as a high value sector in India."
She added that the government is making all efforts to promote technical textiles and has undertaken various initiatives in this direction. “The initiatives include the PLI scheme, HSN codes, and National Technical Textile Mission. The end-usage of Technical Textiles products covers a wide array of industries, thereby presenting plethora of opportunities as a high value sector in India."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The event is being organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Industry, under National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM).
The event is being organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce Industry, under National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM).
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.