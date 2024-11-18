TECNO POP 9: India’s First with MediaTek G50, A Vibrant Choice for a Limitless Lifestyle

New Delhi [India], November 18: Carrying forward its legacy as the ultimate fun and entertainment device, the TECNO POP series continues to resonate with the vibrant and trendsetting Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences. TECNO is all set to launch its latest iteration, the POP 9, on November 22. Designed for those who love to explore, express, and excel, the POP 9 breaks free from the ordinary with vibrant design, unmatched entertainment features, and exceptional performance--all at an unbeatable value. It's the perfect companion for young users looking to "Live Limitless" with style and substance.

Published18 Nov 2024
Designed for a stand-out lifestyle and all those who love entertainment, POP 9 boasts a 6.67-inch HD dynamic punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals that keep up with your every move.

This smartphone's performance is backed by India's first MediaTek G50 processor, which ensures smooth multitasking, allowing users to experience their device's full potential in entertainment and everyday functionality. This powerhouse comes with a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery built for endurance. *Capable of a solid 840 hours of standby on 4G, up to 32 hours of talk time, 9.5 hours of video playback, and a whopping 100 hours of music playback, the POP 9 makes a reliable companion for anyone needing consistent power and entertainment throughout the day.

In addition to vibrant style, POP 9 provides durability with IP54-rated dust and splash resistance, rare to find in this price segment. This ensures everyday protection, making it a companion for those who value solid reliability. Whether it's for enjoying immersive entertainment or multitasking effortlessly, TECNO's POP 9 redefines what it means to stay connected in style.

Get ready to embrace the cool and limitless vibes with the all-new TECNO POP 9! Don't let this chance slip away to 'Live Limitless'.

*As per the internal testing

