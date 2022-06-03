On May 28, a Hyderabad teen was allegedly gangraped inside a Mercedes car by 5 boys she met at a pub in the Jubilee Hills area. A police case has been registered against five school boys, studying in Class 11 and 12. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint with the police regarding the incident. The case was registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

According to a report by NDTV, All 5 accused are Class 11 and 12 students and belong to "politically influential" families. An MLA's son is believed to be part of the group, but the police say he got off the car before the assault and ran away.

17-year-old victim had gone to a pub with a friend, who reportedly left early. After which the victim befriended a boy and at about 5.30 pm she was left with him and his friends in a car. They had allegedly promised to drop her home. The group went to a pastry shop before the assault. Later, they parked the Mercedes car in the Jubilee Hills area and took turns on her while others stood guard.

Earlier the girl claimed that she was attacked at the pub and that's why had injuries on her neck, based on which the police initially registered a case of "outraging modesty". Later, after a detailed report rape case was filed. Girl opened up only after women officers took her statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said that the accused have not been identified so far. "The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Around 5 accused are involved," Davis told ANI.

According to police, she could not reveal the accused's identity and knew only one person's name. However, based on CCTV footage police are looking for other suspects. The police are also investigating how the club gave access to minors.