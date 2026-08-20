Tehelka ex-editor Tarun Tejpal moves Supreme Court against conviction in 2013 sexual assault case

Tehelka magazine's ex-editor Tarun Tejpal moved the Supreme Court on Thursday against his conviction in a 2013 sexual assault case.

The appeal against the August 6 order of the Bombay High Court has been filed through advocate Aditya Samaddar.

Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking enhanced sentence for the former editor of Tehelka, contending that the case warrants imprisonment for life.

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The high court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.

In a petition filed in the apex court, the Goa government has contended that the sentence imposed by the high court is grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed by Tejpal.

Tejpal was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the Tehelka magazine in Goa. The 62-year-old had claimed that he was a political victim.

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