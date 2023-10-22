India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Cyclone 'Tej', brewing in the Arabian Sea, intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and is headed towards the Yemen-Oman coasts

Tej is forecasted to move northwestwards and cross the Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman), close to the east of Al Ghaidah around noon on October 24 as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, the weather department said.

"ESCS “Tej" lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of 22 Oct SW Arabian Sea about 130 km east of Socotra (Yemen), 500 km S-SE of Salalah (Oman) and 500 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to move NW and cross Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around early hours of 24 Oct as VSCS, IMD posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department also predicted that the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to further intensify into a deep depression by early Monday morning.

The weather department further said the Tej cyclone in Arabian sea is not going to impact coastal areas of Gujarat. The weather in the state will be likely to remain dry, the IMD on Friday. However, some weather experts citing another model suggested a recurvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, diverting the system towards the Gujarat coast, and Sindh.

Similarly, some weather experts have downplayed the likelihood of any major impact on Mumbai weather on Monday. While some wind is expected, but it is not anticipated to be strong enough. The Accuweather has predicted high clouds and very warm weather in Mumbai on Monday with zero percent probability of thunderstorm and 1% precipitation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wind warning Southwest Arabian Sea Gale wind speed reaching 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph is prevailing and is likely to continue till night of 22nd October. Thereafter, it is likely to decrease gradually becoming Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph by evening of 23rd and Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by early hours of 24th October. It would decrease gradually thereafter, the weather department said

Westcentral Arabian Sea Gale wind speed reaching 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph is prevailing and likely to continue till night of 22ndOctober. Thereafter, it is likely to decrease gradually becoming Gale wind speed reaching 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph by 23rd noon and 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph by early hours of 24th October. It would decrease rapidly after the landfall becoming Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in the morning of 25th October.

(ii) Sea Condition Southwest Arabian Sea Phenomenal sea condition is prevailing and will continue till morning of 23rd October. It is likely to improve gradually becoming high to very rough evening of 23rd, very rough to rough till evening of 24th October and would improve thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Westcentral Arabian Sea Phenomenal sea condition is prevailing and will continue till night of 23rd October. It would improve gradually thereafter becoming high to very rough by the early hours of 24th October. Thereafter, it would improve gradually, the IMD said

