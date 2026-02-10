Tej Pratap announces ₹11 lakh assistance for actor Rajpal Yadav amid ₹9 crore cheque bounce case

Expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has extended solidarity to actor Rajpal Yadav, who is facing a long-running cheque bounce and loan default case, by announcing financial assistance of ₹11 lakh for the actor and comedian after learning about his financial struggles.

Tej Pratap Yadav said he learnt about Rajpal Yadav’s situation after coming across a social media post shared by his elder brother, Rao Inderjeet Yadav. Emphasising that the support was being offered purely on humanitarian grounds, the JJD chief expressed sympathy and support for the actor and his family.

Sharing a message on X, Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, “I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji.

In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family.”

Announcing the financial aid, he added, “With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family.”

Rajpal Yadav surrenders at Tihar Jail Earlier, the actor and comedian surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his eleventh-hour plea seeking additional time in a cheque bounce and loan default case that has been pending for several years.

Taking note of his repeated non-compliance with court directions, the bench ordered him to serve a six-month jail term. The dispute, which dates back to 2010, relates to unpaid dues that reportedly escalated to nearly ₹9 crore following the failure of his production venture Ata Pata Laapata.