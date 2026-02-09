Tej Pratap rejects child claim, alleges conspiracy by five ‘Jaichands' — 'pura depression me hai hum'

Expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday accused his detractors of spreading “rumours” that a woman, with whom they had "falsely" linked him, has given birth to his child.

Yadav was expelled from the RJD last year after a post surfaced on his Facebook page, showing him with a woman, whom the caption referred to as his girlfriend. “We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years”, the Facebook post had read.

Yadav claimed that the viral social media post, which said he had been "in a relationship, for 12 years" with the woman, was a result of "hacking" of his Facebook profile by "the five Jaichands".

In the press conference, Yadav vowed to take legal action against the 'Jaichands', including a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the legislative council.

'Jaichands' is a metaphor for traitors, referring to a 10th-century Rajput chieftain who had colluded with Afghan invader Muhammad Ghori.

Here's what Tej Pratap Yadav said News agency PTI quoted Yadav: “I am distraught at rumours on social media that a woman with whom I had been falsely linked several months ago, which resulted in my expulsion from the party, has given birth to my child.”

He said, "There has been some suspense about who the Jaichands I have been speaking about are. Here are the names — Mukesh Raushan, Sanjay Yadav, Shakti Singh Yadav, Rameez and Sunil Singh."

Notably, Sanjay Yadav is a sitting RJD MP and Sunil Singh is an MLC, while Shakti Singh Yadav and Mukesh Raushan are former MLAs, and Rameez is a close friend of Tejashwi Yadav, the younger sibling of Tej Pratap, who was recently elevated to the post of the party's national working president.

None of the persons named by Yadav were available to comment on the allegations.

Yadav said he came to know of the rumours after he was told that Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had "congratulated" him upon the birth of the child.

"Recently, I hosted a well-attended feast on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This has made my detractors wary of the prospects of my party. I will seek legal action against them. I will move the court. I have also sought an appointment with Home Minister Samrat Choudhary," Yadav said.

"I beg my detractors to let me live in peace. I know the person with whom the woman is in a relationship and who, I believe, is the father of the child. They are causing mental anguish to me by dragging my name," added Yadav, blowing hot and cold.

'I am completely depressed' Meanwhile, Yadav told ANI that he is completely depressed. “Pura depression me hai hum,” he said, adding that, “We will submit our application, we will go to court.”

He also questioned one Akash Bhati's relationship with Anushka Yadav – the woman in question.

“I reject this [blessed with a child] claim. This is a conspiracy hatched by Mukesh Roshan and all these 'jaichands' in collusion to defame me. It should be investigated who Akash Bhati is, who has a relationship with that girl,” Yadav told ANI.

“This should be investigated, not what kind of relationship she has with him. What kind of relationship does that girl have with him? Akash Bhati will tell you,” he added.