Tej Pratap Yadav buys ₹15 lakh sports bike, shares video; internet says ‘rider Teju bhaiya on fire'

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav and JJD leader, has purchased a sports bike, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, worth ₹15 lakh. Clearly thrilled, he shared a video of himself riding the luxury bike on Instagram.

The younger Yadav in the clip is seen riding a bike as the Bollywood number "Dhoom" plays in the background. Dressed in all-black riding attire and a matching helmet, he cuts a striking figure as he rides his Ninja superbike. "Green blazing through the streets, pulse humming in every turn. Style isn't just how I ride, it's why I ride. Passion pushes the throttle, but choice holds the brake," the caption perfectly captured Yadav's excitement.

Despite being on a sports bike, Yadav adhered to speed limits and conveyed the same message through the video. "Speed excites, discipline defines. I ride the thrill, not the risk because the road deserves my return," he wrote.

The video has gained a myriad of responses on social media. Here's how people reacted:

A social media user shared a fun slogan: “Green bike, mote (thick) tyre, Teju bhaiya is on fire.”

Another gave him the title of "Rider Teju Bhaiya."

"Laal phool, neela phool, Teju bhaiya beautiful," wrote another while comparing Yadav's style with colourful flowers.

Here's everything about the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Superbike The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a supersport motorcycle designed for enthusiasts who crave high speed and top-tier performance. It is equipped with a 636 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 127 hp.

Developed with track-focused riding in mind, the bike features a quick shifter for rapid and seamless gear changes. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear, ensuring strong, stable and heat-resistant stopping power while minimising the risk of skidding.

The motorcycle also offers four riding modes — Sport, Road, Rain and Rider — allowing riders to adapt performance to different conditions.