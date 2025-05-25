‘Badnaam kiya ja raha hai’: Tej Pratap Yadav claims Facebook page ‘hacked’ amid viral relationship post

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav said on Saturday that his Facebook page had been “hacked,” shortly after a post on his profile stating he was “in a relationship” with a young woman.

The post, which was later deleted, sparked reactions online. Yadav, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, addressed the issue on X, alleging that it was an attempt to “defame and harass” him and his family.

“My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully,” Yadav wrote on X, referring to the post that had gone viral and was taken note of by media outlets.

In the post, Yadav was seen with a woman and the caption read “The one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years”.

A screenshot of the viral Facebook post. (Photo: X)

The post attracted criticism from social media users, with many pointing out the 37-year-old politician's widely publicised marriage in 2018. Tej Pratap Yadav had married Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

However, the marriage quickly turned tumultuous, and within a few months, Aishwarya left his residence, accusing her husband and in-laws of forcing her out.

It was not known whether a police complaint has been filed by Yadav about the "hacked" Facebook page and the post. Nonetheless, he urged his supporters and followers to be on their guard and “pay no heed to any rumours”, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)