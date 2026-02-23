Tejas crash news: IAF grounds fleet after third accident; Dubai Airshow, HAL Mk-1A delays

The Indian Air Force (IAF) grounded the entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft after an accident earlier this month. According to sources quoted by news wire PTI, the fighter jet sustained major damage to its airframe in the incident. Following this development, the IAF grounded the entire fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas.

These safety measures are being taken to conduct an extensive technical scrutiny, sources familiar with the matter told PTI. According to the report, the incident occurred on 7 February 2026. This marks the third accident involving the Tejas jets designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency. The aircraft sustained major damage to its airframe following a suspected brake failure.

The jet manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) overshot the runway at a frontline airbase. In the incident, the pilot escaped uninjured. The combat aircraft that was involved in the accident had participated in a training sortie before the crash. It was returning to the base when its system malfunctioned, forcing the pilot to eject.

Dubai Airshow crash In March 2024, the first Tejas accident occurred when a fighter jet crashed near Jaisalmer. The Tejas crash during the Dubai Airshow made headlines in November 2025 after the pilot on board lost his life. This marked the second crash in the history of the Tejas program since it entered service in 2015.

While performing a manoeuvre in an aerobatic display at the international airshow, Wing Commander Naman Syal's aircraft plunged to the ground and erupted in a fireball. Announcing the death of the IAF Pilot in the fatal crash, the Indian Air Force had issued a statement, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

The latest episode comes at a time when HAL missed multiple deadlines to deliver the Tejas Mark 1A variant of the aircraft to the IAF. The defence ministry had sealed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL in February 2021 to procure 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF. The delay in delivery arises from GE Aerospace's failure to timely supply its aero engines to power the jets.

Last year, the defence ministry in September sealed a ₹62,370 crore deal with HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the IAF. Capable of operating in high-threat air environments, Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft. This made-in-India jet has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.