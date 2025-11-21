Tejas jet crash: Steep drop, fiery impact - Viral video captures moments before IAF plane crashed in Dubai

It was a steep drop, and a matter of a few moments before the Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. The video of the crash, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the jet erupting into a massive fireball as it plummeted down, with plumes of smoke billowing.

Authorities blared sirens after the IAF jet crashed. The pilot operating the warplane was killed in the crash.

When did the Tejas jet crash? The Indian Tejas jet crashed around 2:10 pm local time on Friday, and was manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Eyewitnesses told AFP that the warplane executed a low roll before bursting into flames in the crash — about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site.

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," Dubai's state-run media office posted on X.

Dubai Airshow Dubai's second airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show. The air show has been witness to major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.