Tejas jet crashes in Dubai: Indian Air Force orders court of inquiry after pilot dies - What we know so far

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, killing the pilot, the IAF confirmed and stated that a Court of Inquiry will be set up to investigate the cause of the crash.

The Indian Air Force in a post on X, said, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Meanwhile, footage broadcast on several TV channels showed the jet losing altitude before crashing to the ground in flames.

Meanwhile, GE Aerospace is prepared to support the investigation into what caused a crash of a Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

In March 2024, a Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the IAF had crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer while returning from the tri-services military exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran desert in what was the first accident involving the indigenously-built single-engine jet since it began flying in 2001.

The pilot had ejected safely.

What is special about Tejas aircraft? Tejas is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft developed to carry out offensive air support, close-range combat and ground-attack missions, according to HAL’s description.

Designed for multi-role performance, it is capable of operating in both land and maritime environments, making it one of India’s most flexible home-grown aircraft.

The Tejas lineup includes single-seat fighters for the Air Force and Navy, as well as twin-seat trainer variants for both services.

Indian Air Force's Tejas aircraft performs during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on February 2. (PTI)

The latest and most advanced version, the LCA Mk1A, features major enhancements for better combat effectiveness and survivability. It is equipped with an AESA radar, an upgraded electronic warfare suite featuring radar warning and self-protection jamming capabilities, a digital map generator, smart multifunction displays, a combined interrogator-transponder unit, and a modern radio altimeter, along with several other high-end systems that enhance its overall operational strength.

Dubai Air Show 2025 The Dubai Air Show is a biennial event held in the UAE, and has both flying and static displays. The crash of the Tejas has cast a tragic shadow on an otherwise mega spectacle.

The 2025 edition is scheduled from November 17 to 21, according to its website.

This year, over 1,500 leading exhibitors and more than 1.48 lakh industry professionals from 150 countries are participating in the event, the Indian defence ministry had said on November 18.

Tejas aircraft The project to build the Tejas aircraft finally took off in 1984 after years of deliberations, and the jet was formally declared fit to fly in 2011.

The Tejas aircraft came under some scrutiny when one of the jets developed a technical snag during a sortie in October 2020.

Tejas aircraft are set to be the mainstay of the IAF.

An Indian Air Force HAL Tejas performs during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a ₹48,000-crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF.

In November 2023, the ministry had accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets for the IAF.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth had recently attended the Dubai Air Show 2025.

He had also witnessed the aerial display by the IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas during the air show, the defence ministry had said.