Home / News / India /  Tejas Mark 2 will fill a critical capability void: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

Tejas Mark 2 will fill a critical capability void: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
1 min read . 04:59 PM ISTPaurush Omar

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday spoke on the current status & future plans of Indian Air Force after he was given a demonstration of LCA Tejas Mark 2

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday demonstrated the upgrades on Tejas program and capabilities of other two indigenous platforms. He addressed the media after his interaction with the crew and designers of the platforms to understand current status and future plans.

The IAF chief, while speaking to ANI about the status of air defence paraphernalia said, “In the view of rapidly depleting strength of fighter squadrons of IAF & phasing out of the MiG 21 aircraft in coming years, it's essential that laid down timelines for the projects are adhered to."

The senior defence official further spoke about the gains that the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 2 development project will provide India. He said the indigenous design and development of our next-generation fighter aircraft will get a tremendous boost from LCA Tejas Mark 2.

He added, “It'll further 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in domain of aircraft manufacturing"

The Air Chief Marshal said that Tejas Mark 2 will fill a critical capability void in air defence for the country. Thus he asserted that, “..it's essential that all stakeholders should need to work in tandem to ensure the timely induction of this aircraft into IAF."

Centre clears LCA Tejas Mark 2 project

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas
Light Combat Aircraft Tejas
On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the indigenous LCA Tejas Mark 2 fighter aircraft project.

Aeronautical Development Agency chief Girish Deodhare said, “This would pave way for designers to develop an advanced 17.5-tonne single-engine aircraft."

The fighter jet will be developed at a cost of over 6,500 crore, in addition to the 2,500 crore previously sanctioned for it.

Tejas, manufactured by HAL, is a single-engine highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

(With inputs from wire agencies)

