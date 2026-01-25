Tejashwi Yadav appointed working president of RJD at national executive meeting

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appointed Tejashwi Yadav as the working president of the party at its national executive meeting in Patna today, 25 January 2026.

Tejashwi Yadav was named the RJD's working president in the presence of his parents and former chief ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

In a post on the social media platform X, RJD informed, “Dawn of a New Era! Shri @yadavtejashwi Ji has been appointed as the National Executive President of Rashtriya Janata Dal!”

Yadav’s eldest sister, Patliputra MP Misa Bharti, who was rumoured to be eyeing a party position, also attended the meeting, PTI reported.

Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar currently serves as the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

He had appeared confident on Saturday of his elevation in the party, telling workers at the RJD office that he was considering revamping the party structure from the booth level, the news portal noted.

Yadav and his close aides, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, were strongly blamed by his elder sister, Rohini Acharya, for the disappointing election results. She also claimed that when she pressed for accountability, she was subjected to insults.