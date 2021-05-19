Tejashwi Yadav converts government's residence to COVID Care Centre

Tejashwi Yadav converts government's residence to COVID Care Centre1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
- According to Tejashwi, the Covid care facility is free of cost
- Bihar recorded 111 Covid-19 fatalities, its highest single-day spike on Tuesday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rashtriya Janata Dal and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, has converted his government's residence to COVID Care Centre in Patna on Wednesday.
Rashtriya Janata Dal and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, has converted his government's residence to COVID Care Centre in Patna on Wednesday.
According to Tejashwi, the Covid care facility is free of cost. He has also written to the central government to include the 'new centre' for services.
According to Tejashwi, the Covid care facility is free of cost. He has also written to the central government to include the 'new centre' for services.
Bihar recorded 111 Covid-19 fatalities, its highest single-day spike on Tuesday.
The state's death toll has soared past the 4,000-mark. According to the health department, the state's death toll has now reached 4039 and the districts reporting the highest number of fresh fatalities were Patna (14), West Champaran (10), Muzaffarpur (nine), and Nalanda (seven).
Bihar's active caseload stands at 64,698. A total of 6.64 lakh people have tested positive and 5.95 lakh have recovered, so far.
Notably, more than four lakh people have tested positive since the beginning of April, when the second wave started ravaging the state.
So far, 93.10 lakh have been vaccinated in the state.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!