Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj founder and former political strategist, joined the protesting students who have been demonstrating against the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) exam amid paper leak allegations and urged Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to lead the protests as he's the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly. Calling him a "tall leader", Prashant Kishor said Tejashwi Yadav should have taken the lead in the protest instead of him.

Speaking with the reporters, Prashant Kishor said, “He [Tejashwi Yadav] is a tall leader. He is also the LoP. He should have led the protests. I have been telling them to lead the protest. We will step aside. He said that he was coming to Gandhi Maidan with five lakh people. Students should be talked about. Politics can happen whenever. We don't have any party banner here. We care about the agenda of the students."

Prashant Kishor also clarified on the presence of a " ₹2 crore" vanity van near the site where he was sitting in protests, saying he cannot possibly travel back home to relieve himself.

"This is not a dharna. This is the passion of the people of Bihar to better their conditions, to secure a better future. In this cold weather, some are singing and you can see people from across the board sitting here. I am tired of answering accusations. Look around, and spot the vanity van if you can. We will sleep here too," Prashant Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor's remarks came hours Tejashwi Yadav accused the Jan Suraaj founder of “hijacking" the students' protest and being a B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).