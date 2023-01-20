As a row erupted over the opening of the emergency exit of an Indigo aircraft by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai who was traveling with Surya came forward to his defense and explained the incident in detail. He emphasized that Tejasvi Surya flagged that the emergency door was not in the right place and was disturbed. The issue was blown out of proportion as some members of the DMK and Congress were traveling in the same flight, Annamalai added.

