Tejasvi Surya finishes Ironman 70.3, Goa: What it takes to complete the race? Swim, cycle, and run 113 km

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya became the first public representative to complete the Ironman 70.3 Challenge in Goa, finishing in 8 hours and 27 minutes. Indian Army's Bishworjit Saikhom won the event, showcasing the endurance and commitment required for such rigorous competitions.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya finished triathlon Ironman in Goa on Sunday.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya finished triathlon Ironman in Goa on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Tejasvi Surya achieved a significant feat after he became the first public representative to complete the Ironman 70.3 Challenge in Goa on Sunday. The rigorous triathlon requires participants to cover approximately 113 kilometers by running, swimming and cycling.

Also Read | Fitness: To run fast, practice slow running

Indian Army's Bishworjit Saikhom won the prestigious 2024 Ironman 70.3 Goa at Miramar Beach after completing the total distance in 4 hours, 47 minutes, and 47 seconds. Here is all you need to know about one of the toughest races in the country.

Also Read | How ultra runners have trained for the Ladakh Marathon

What is the Ironman 70.3 Challenge?

In the world of ultra-marathon runners and triathletes, Ironman 70.3 is an easier version of Ironman Pro, which requires participants to cover a total of 226 kilometres of distance (3.8km swimming, 180km cycling, and 42.2km running).

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon is basically a half-Ironman, one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). To win the race, one has to finish 1.9 km of open-water swim, followed by 90 km of cycling and then 21.1 km of running.

Also Read | Fitness: How to be the fastest runner in an ultra marathon

The triathlon was held for the fifth time in India this year where nearly 4,000 women and men took part in the daunting race to challenge their endurance.

The fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa was flagged off by Race Ambassador and tennis legend Leander Paes, Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya, Founder and CEO Yoska, Race Director IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India, Deepak Raj, and Director, Marketing, Herbalife India, Ganeshan V S at Miramar Beach on Sunday.

Ironman 70.3 can be completed in two different categories, ie as a team in the relay category or going solo for a triathlon in the individual category. As a relay team of two or three athletes, each person can choose to complete either swimming, cycling or running. The relay team members will get an Ironman medal after completing the race. In the individual category, participants are required to complete all three phases of the race by themselves.

Who is eligible for Ironman 70.3 Challenge?

There are no eligibility criteria for half-Ironman, and anyone above 18 years of age can register for the race in different categories. A person can register for Ironman 70.3 as an individual athlete, a member of a Relay Team, or as Mixed (or General) Relay Team, or under All Women Relay Team.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTejasvi Surya finishes Ironman 70.3, Goa: What it takes to complete the race? Swim, cycle, and run 113 km

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,737.30
    11:03 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -5.3 (-0.3%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.60
    11:03 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.3 (8.5%)

    Indus Towers share price

    345.00
    11:03 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    10.2 (3.05%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    270.15
    11:03 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-0.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,155.05
    10:54 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    9.15 (0.8%)

    Coforge share price

    7,662.60
    10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -79.6 (-1.03%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,039.20
    10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -325.45 (-7.46%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    920.00
    10:54 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -62.4 (-6.35%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,393.00
    10:54 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.05 (-6.14%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,312.20
    10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -62.4 (-4.54%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    13.95 (8.29%)

    Yes Bank share price

    20.95
    10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    1.55 (7.99%)

    Shriram Finance share price

    3,324.70
    10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    233.3 (7.55%)

    DLF share price

    834.00
    10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    57.15 (7.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.