Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Tejasvi Surya achieved a significant feat after he became the first public representative to complete the Ironman 70.3 Challenge in Goa on Sunday. The rigorous triathlon requires participants to cover approximately 113 kilometers by running, swimming and cycling.

What is the Ironman 70.3 Challenge? In the world of ultra-marathon runners and triathletes, Ironman 70.3 is an easier version of Ironman Pro, which requires participants to cover a total of 226 kilometres of distance (3.8km swimming, 180km cycling, and 42.2km running).

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon is basically a half-Ironman, one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). To win the race, one has to finish 1.9 km of open-water swim, followed by 90 km of cycling and then 21.1 km of running.

The triathlon was held for the fifth time in India this year where nearly 4,000 women and men took part in the daunting race to challenge their endurance.

The fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa was flagged off by Race Ambassador and tennis legend Leander Paes, Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya, Founder and CEO Yoska, Race Director IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India, Deepak Raj, and Director, Marketing, Herbalife India, Ganeshan V S at Miramar Beach on Sunday.

Ironman 70.3 can be completed in two different categories, ie as a team in the relay category or going solo for a triathlon in the individual category. As a relay team of two or three athletes, each person can choose to complete either swimming, cycling or running. The relay team members will get an Ironman medal after completing the race. In the individual category, participants are required to complete all three phases of the race by themselves.

Who is eligible for Ironman 70.3 Challenge? There are no eligibility criteria for half-Ironman, and anyone above 18 years of age can register for the race in different categories. A person can register for Ironman 70.3 as an individual athlete, a member of a Relay Team, or as Mixed (or General) Relay Team, or under All Women Relay Team.