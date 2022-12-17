According to Kamath, the basic knowledge about investment, saving, insurance, retirement planning, etc. during school time becomes helpful throughout the life.
Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Friday thanked BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya for bringing up the issue of importance of basic financial education to school students in the parliament.
According to Kamath, the basic knowledge about investment, saving, insurance, retirement planning, etc. during school time becomes helpful throughout the life. He cited an example of Methanol formula which the Zerodha co-founder still remembers.
“I still remember the formula for the area of a circle or that CH3OH is Methanol from school. Similarly, If we taught finance basics in school, like why start investing early, inflation, insurance, retirement planning, etc. These lessons will be helpful throughout life," Kamath wrote on LinkedIn.
The Zerodha co-founder also extended help to the Education Ministry of India in creating awareness about basic financial education in schools.
"Thanks, Tejasvi Surya, for bringing this up at the parliament. We have the experience of running @Zerodhavarsity, amongst the largest free educational platforms on financial education. We (Karthik Rangappa) would love to help @EduMinOfIndia in any way to make this happen," he captioned the video of Tejasvi Surya in which the BJP leader spoke about financial basics.
In the video, Tejasvi Surya was heard saying that a large number of young Indians are still not equipped with important money management skills because the country do not financial literacy as a part of the formal school or education system.
“Many Indians are entering job market, middle class for the first time. But they still don't know about importance of money management skills. Basic concepts like mutual funds, investments, savings, retirement planning, etc need to be taught to our young people right at the school or college levels, so that when they enter job market, they can plan a better retirement," Surya said in the Parliament.
He also added that the money management skills can prevent people from falling prey to fraudulent ‘get soon rich’ schemes, debt traps, etc.
The BJP leader further urged the Ministry of Education to seriously consider introducing financial literacy as a part of the formal school or college education system, so that youngsters entering the job market for the very first time are equipped with a very important life skill, and they can navigate their financial life in a more effective manner.
