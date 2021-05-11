Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Telangana State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to impose a lockdown in the state for 10 days to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown will be in place from 10 am on May 12 to May 22, according to an official release by the Telangana government.

It was also decided that all activities will be allowed daily from 6 am to 10 am following which the lockdown will be imposed in the state.

The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring #Covid19 vaccine. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

The State cabinet also discussed the pros and cons of the lockdown. Also, the Cabinet decided to call for global tenders for the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown there is no decrease in the cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the State cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of the Paddy and it will take a decision," it had said earlier.

Telangana has joined the list of growing states to enforce a 10-day lockdown from Wednesday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday reported 4,826 new coronavirus infections taking the tally to over half-a-million while the death toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 723, followed by Rangareddy (324) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305), the bulletin said.

The state has 62,797 active cases and nearly 66,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,02,187 while with 7,754 being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,36,619. Cumulatively, over 1.36 crore samples have been tested.

