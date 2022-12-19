Telangana: 13 Congress members quit posts - here's why

Telangana: 13 Congress members quit posts - here's why1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
These 13 PCC members include sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.
In a major jolt to Telangana Congress, a total of 13 party members resigned from their respective posts on Sunday, protesting the remarks of some senior leaders that those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties got prominence.
These 13 PCC members include sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy, according to the news agency PTI.
In an apparent reference to some of the former TDP leaders who joined the Congress, former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday sought to know what message would it give to "original Congress activists" if those who "migrated" to the Congress from other parties got prominence.
As per PTI reports, the dissatisfaction of these leaders is seen as directed towards State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Revanth Reddy without directly responding to reporters' queries on the internal bickering, said the party's high command will look into all the issues.
He also said that the party leaders from village to the state level will undertake 'Padayatra' from January 26 in Telangana highlighting the failures of the state and central governments.
Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao headed-Telangana government stole valuable information from the “Congress’ War Room". He said all the party leaders and workers will strive to bring Congress to power in the state.
Meanwhile, former MLA E Anil also made an appeal to senior leaders to work together and bring the grand old party back to power in the state. He added that everybody has respect for seniors in the party, PTI reported.
He further urged the senior leaders to put up a united fight against the governments (BRS in Telangana and BJP at the Centre).
After the Congress' poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the party's state unit has been faced with infighting as several party leaders recently expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced sometime back.
(With PTI inputs)
