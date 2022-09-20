Meanwhile, similar case happened in July with reports emerging of at least 15 girl students of a residential school in the district were admitted to a community health centre following complains of vomiting and uneasiness. District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said the incident took place on Sunday at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Mehngi village. Among the 15, condition of three was stated to be serious, he said, adding prima facie it appears to be a case of food poisoning, according to PTI report. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the matter by Additional District Magistrate, Administration, Chief Medical Officer and district basic education officer.