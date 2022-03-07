Telangana: Five SCCL workers trapped after roof of coal mine collapses

Telangana: Five SCCL workers trapped after roof of coal mine collapses1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- The incident occurred at about 2 pm while supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PEDDAPALLI : Five workers, including four people of a coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) were trapped when the roof of an underground unit in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday, the police said.
PEDDAPALLI : Five workers, including four people of a coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) were trapped when the roof of an underground unit in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday, the police said.
The incident occurred at about 2 pm while supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway. The Adriyala longwall project is the country’s largest mechanised underground coal mine.
The incident occurred at about 2 pm while supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway. The Adriyala longwall project is the country’s largest mechanised underground coal mine.
A portion of the roof of the mine caved in, they said. The coal miners are said to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed roof.
A portion of the roof of the mine caved in, they said. The coal miners are said to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed roof.
Rescue and recovery operations are going on, they added.
Rescue and recovery operations are going on, they added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!