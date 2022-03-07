Telangana: Five SCCL workers trapped after roof of coal mine collapses

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PEDDAPALLI : Five workers, including four people of a coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) were trapped when the roof of an underground unit in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday, the police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PEDDAPALLI : Five workers, including four people of a coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) were trapped when the roof of an underground unit in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm while supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway. The Adriyala longwall project is the country’s largest mechanised underground coal mine. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The incident occurred at about 2 pm while supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway. The Adriyala longwall project is the country’s largest mechanised underground coal mine. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A portion of the roof of the mine caved in, they said. The coal miners are said to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed roof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A portion of the roof of the mine caved in, they said. The coal miners are said to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed roof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rescue and recovery operations are going on, they added.

Rescue and recovery operations are going on, they added. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}