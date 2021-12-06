As many as 43 students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar, Telangana , have tested positive for COVID-19 , District Medical Health Officer said on Monday.

Following which, the state on Sunday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of those affected by the disease in the state to 6,76,943.

The medical students had participated in various events as part of annual day celebrations recently, a health official said adding the college and the hostel has been shut, as reported by PTI.

Surveillance mechanism increased at the airport

Meanwhile, surveillance mechanism has been intensified at the Hyderabad international airport, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr Srinivas Rao said, “We have intensified surveillance mechanism at int’l airport in Hyderabad. 970 passengers arrived in city since Dec 1. Upon screening with RT-PCR, 13 were found positive and they were immediately shifted to chosen facility."

Srinivas Rao highlighted, “their samples have been sent for genome sequencing results of which are expected this evening. Only then we will know whether they are Omicron variant or the existing Delta variant."

"As far as the covid is concerned the situation is completely under control in Telangana. Our recovery rate is 98.18% so this is not the time for the people to panic, but definitely high time to be careful and attentive and adhere to all the covid protocols by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand Sanitation, not participating in large gatherings," said Rao.

Noting that several festivals are coming in the next two months where there will be gatherings, Rao urged citizen to follow the covid appropriate behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)

