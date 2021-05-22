Amid an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in Telangana , 50 vials of Covishield have been found to be missing from Area Hospital in Ranga Reddy's Kondapur.

Swarajya Lakshmi, the director of the medical health officer, said that they discovered that vials were missing on Thursday and since then have been searching for the same, reported news agency ANI.

Further, a police complaint has been registered and an inquiry has been ordered over the missing vials,

The vaccination drive was put on a halt for the last a week in the state due to vaccine shortage.

According to data provided by the Union health ministry, Telangana has so far only administered the first dose of the vaccine to 652 people in the 18-44 age group.

Global tenders

The state government has invited global tenders for the procurement of 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as supplies dwindle.

The goods to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) said.

TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 million) to 20 lakh (2 million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied every month, it said.

Cases in Telanagana

As many as 3,464 more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Friday, taking the tally to over 5.47 lakh, while 25 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,085.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 534, followed by Rangareddy (243) and Medchal Malkajgiri (219), a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal, where Covid-19 patients are being treated.

The state is currently under lockdown till 30 May.





