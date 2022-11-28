Telangana aims for 20-30 pc rise in tourist influx by the end of 2023

With declining covid cases, Telangana is expecting to 20-30 per cent rise in tourism by the end of next year, told a senior government official on Sunday.
The state is aiming to increase its domestic tourist footfall by 30 per cent and foreign tourist footfall by 20 per cent till 2023. To attain this target, the government authorities are running digital campaigns as well as promoting tourist destinations like the marvellous sandstone Ramappa temple of the Kakatiya era, the Pochampally village famed for its hand-woven Ikat saris,etc.
"Our target is to increase international tourist arrivals by 20 per cent, and also domestic tourist arrivals by 30 per cent by 2023-end," Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Managing Director, B Manohar told PTI.
Before the pandemic stuck the world, the domestic arrivals in the state was 8,30,35,894 in 2019. The foreign tourists footfall was 3,23,326 in the state. the tourism company is hoping to increase the tourist influx by 20 and 30 per cent.
For the improvement of tourist experience in the state and ensuring high tourist arrivals, authorities have begun facilites to cater to the needs of holidaymakers. The state tourism authority is taking care of increasing hotels facilities and resolving connectivity issues. Several offers like Road-cum river cruise tour are launched to appeal the customers.
It is expected that the waning apprehension of covid with reducing cases will increase the tourist footfall. The occupancy in state-run hotels, boats and buses is impressive.
"Good facilities have been developed at the destinations. Every district we are planning to develop Haritha hotel (State-run), so that people can stay there and can go to surrounding destinations," the official said.
Telangana witnessed domestic tourist arrivals of 3,20,00,620 while international tourists numbered 5,917 in 2021.
Telangana saw 3,20,00,620 arrival of domestic tourists and 5,917 tourists in 2021. The number rose to 3,95,53,865 for domestice and 35,945 for international up to July this year.
For the enhancement of tourists luxury and facility TSTDC has built 54 green tourism hotels and wayside facilities across the state. Apart from that several shows have begun like sound and light shows at Golconda and Warangal forts.
