As the testing mechanism heightened at Hyderabad international airport in an attempt to control the spreading of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the state government informed that all the 13 passengers who were diagnosed with Covid-19 after arriving from "at risk" foreign countries have tested negative for the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron.

A state government bulletin informed that 13 passengers who arrived last week were found to be positive for Covid-19 in the RT-PCR tests conducted at the international airport. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing and it revealed that they were negative for Omicron.

In the wake of 'Omicron' threat, the state government has strengthened the testing mechanism at the Hyderabad international airport, among other measures. RT-PCR tests are being conducted on passengers arriving from the 11 countries which have been declared "at risk" by the Centre, it said.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday logged 195 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,77,138, while the toll rose to 4,000 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri districts (14 each), the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

It said 171 people recovered, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,69,328. The number of active cases stands at 3,810, the bulletin said. It said 37,108 samples were tested, and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,88,01,263.

The samples tested per million population was 7,73,811. The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59% and the recovery rate, 98.84%.

Additionally the state health department on Monday informed that no case of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been reported in Telangana.

The state health department said, "no Omicron variant in Telangana as of now. All the 13 Covid positive samples of International travellers which were sent for Genomic sequencing have tested negative."

Several cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi reporting new cases. On Monday two more Omicron cases were detected in Mumbai taking the tally of India to 23.

The first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra's Dombivili.

The new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

