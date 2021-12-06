Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday logged 195 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,77,138, while the toll rose to 4,000 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri districts (14 each), the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.