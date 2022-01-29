All educational institutions across Telangana will reopen in compliance with Covid-19 protocols from 1 February, reported news agency ANI , quoting state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

This comes a day after the Telangana High Court asked the state government if it would allow the reopening of schools from 31 January and sought a plan for the same.

On Tuesday, while hearing a batch of PILs and writ petitions on Covid-19, Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had directed the state director for public health and family welfare (DPH), to appear on Friday.

Telangana's DPH GH Srinivas Rao then informed the court that the positivity rate in the state stands at 3.16%. He also said that the state government has covered 77 lakh households under the fever survey.

During the course of the online hearing, the HC bench directed the state to submit a report on the measures taken to control the Covid-19 spread in weekend markets and religious fairs.

The state government had earlier this month decided to extend the vacation for all educational institutions, except medical colleges, till 30 January in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from 8 to 16 January.

Covid situation in state

Telangana on Friday reported 3,877 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,54,976, while the death toll rose to 4,083 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases (1,189), followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (348) and Ranga Reddy (241) districts, the health bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm.

It said 2,981 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 7,10,479. Active cases stood at 40,414.

As many as 1,01,812 samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted to 3,18,77,830. The samples tested per million population were 8,56,470.

