OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Telangana allows 100% seating in movie theatres
The higher occupancy levels spell good news for southern states which are considered more movie-crazy than the north. (ANI)
The higher occupancy levels spell good news for southern states which are considered more movie-crazy than the north. (ANI)

Telangana allows 100% seating in movie theatres

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 04:25 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Trade analysts have emphasized that a revision in seating capacity will be a big positive for cinema and lead to release date announcements for large Hindi films

New Delhi: The Telangana government has allowed movie theatres to operate at 100% capacity after similar decisions in Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The home and information and broadcasting ministries had issued guidelines in this regard last week.

Higher occupancy spells good news for southern states which are considered more movie-crazy than the north and the fan culture is evident in how people have flocked to watch Tamil film Mersal recently.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Five remain missing but a female English springer spaniel stolen was recently found by a passerby, and a vet was able to trace her back to Sarah

Britain has a surge in dog thefts. Blame coronavirus

3 min read . 04:50 PM IST
The CBDT chief said the scheme makes it clear that a taxpayer will not have to appear before the assessing officer of the income tax department for resolution of their tax issue

2 lakh income tax cases currently under faceless assessment scheme

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Neighboring Tanzania this week said it had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines after President John Magufuli expressed doubt about them, without giving evidence

This African country says it doesn't need COVID-19 vaccines, for now

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents, according to an official release.

Applying for driving licence? You may be exempted from driving test. Here's how

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

“The government has acted in a timely and decisive fashion, having listened to our point of view. This is likely to be a huge shot in the arm for film business and help several producers line up their movies for theatrical release," Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures said.

Late last month, a film industry delegation led by Gianchandani and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director of PVR Ltd, among others, along with actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol had met union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to consider what they deemed necessities to help the ailing sector. The relaxation of the 50% capacity limit was a key demand.

The Indian film industry stares at several grave challenges in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic that has led to the permanent shutdown of over a thousand screens across the country last year. Film business in India is expected to contract by 67% over FY21, according to a recent KPMG report.

Trade analysts have emphasized that a revision in seating capacity will be a big positive for cinema and lead to release date announcements for large Hindi films. Given that it takes a minimum of three weeks of marketing for big-ticket Hindi film to hit screens, a major star vehicle like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi could arrive in cinemas for the Holi weekend. While regional industries, including those in the south, have been lining up films for theatrical release banking on fan base in their native states, Bollywood producers have so far waited for pan-India theatre reopenings and revision in seating capacity limits.

“Even if producers have visibility of 70% of the states opening up with 100% occupancy, they will start announcing dates in the coming weeks for other films," Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout