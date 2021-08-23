Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Telangana allows all schools, anganwadi centres to open from 1 Sept. Details here

Telangana allows all schools, anganwadi centres to open from 1 Sept. Details here

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao
1 min read . 09:13 PM IST Livemint

The schools will reopen amid strict COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing among others

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that all schools, anganwadi centres and other educational institutions can re-open from September 1 as the state reports decline in Covid-19 cases in past few weeks. 

The announcement comes after the chief minister held a review meet on the Covid-19 situation in the state earlier today. The schools will reopen amid strict COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing among others.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,55,343, while the toll rose to 3,861 with three more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 57, followed by Karimnagar (32) and Nalgonda (25) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday. 

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday with 427 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,45,174. The number of active cases was 6,308, the bulletin said.

