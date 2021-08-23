Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,55,343, while the toll rose to 3,861 with three more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 57, followed by Karimnagar (32) and Nalgonda (25) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.