Telangana has a total of 38 Omicron coronavirus variant cases, as on Wednesday

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Frame appropriate guidelines in three days to prevent any possible spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in view of Christmas and New Year's, the Telangana High Court told the state government on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Frame appropriate guidelines in three days to prevent any possible spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in view of Christmas and New Year's, the Telangana High Court told the state government on Thursday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma while hearing a batch of PILs on Covid-19 issues, directed the state government to issue a set of rules and guidelines in terms of directives of the Centre on containment, wearing masks, imposing penalties and sensitising the people to be careful. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma while hearing a batch of PILs on Covid-19 issues, directed the state government to issue a set of rules and guidelines in terms of directives of the Centre on containment, wearing masks, imposing penalties and sensitising the people to be careful. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The counsel for the petitioner prayed for the court direction to the state government as being done by some states. The petitioner also sought to conduct tests on the borders on those travelling to Telangana state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The counsel for the petitioner prayed for the court direction to the state government as being done by some states. The petitioner also sought to conduct tests on the borders on those travelling to Telangana state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court then posted the matter to 4 January.

The court then posted the matter to 4 January.

Omicron cases in state

Omicron cases in state

Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new Covid variant in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new Covid variant in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the state health department, as many as 259 passengers were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday out of which 4 cases were tested RT-PCR positive.

According to the state health department, as many as 259 passengers were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday out of which 4 cases were tested RT-PCR positive.

All four samples of the passengers travelling from "at-risk" countries were sent for Genome Sequencing out of which two were tested positive for the Omicron variant. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

All four samples of the passengers travelling from "at-risk" countries were sent for Genome Sequencing out of which two were tested positive for the Omicron variant. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The results of the 4 samples are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results of the 4 samples are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 12 samples tested positive for the variant from a random sampling basis from other than "at-risk" countries.

A total of 12 samples tested positive for the variant from a random sampling basis from other than "at-risk" countries.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated.

Covid situation in state {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid situation in state {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana on Thursday recorded 177 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,80,251, while the toll rose to 4,018 with one more fatality.

Telangana on Thursday recorded 177 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,80,251, while the toll rose to 4,018 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 93, followed by Rangareddy District (16), a health department bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 93, followed by Rangareddy District (16), a health department bulletin said.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 190 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative numbers to 6,72,637. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 190 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative numbers to 6,72,637. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With inputs from agencies.

With inputs from agencies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}