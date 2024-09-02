Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rain: 140 trains cancelled, ten dead due to flood; PM Modi assures all help | 10 update

Heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh resulted in ten deaths and major disruptions. 2.7 lakh people were affected in Vijayawada. As many as 26 NDRF teams deployed for rescue; meanwhile, more than 140 trains were cancelled on Sunday. PM Modi has assured full assistance to the two states  

Published2 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rains: Nearly 140 trains were cancelled and several were diverted due to severe flooding. Nearly 10 people died in separate incidents of flood and waterlogging in the neighbouring states.

At least ten people have been feared dead after torrential rainfall wreaked havoc in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the past two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to two chief ministers, Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and A Revanth Reddy of Telangana, over call and assured full assistance from the Centre.

Also Read | Rain havoc in Telangana, Andhra: 110 villages submerged, 99 trains cancelled

More than 100 trains have been cancelled, and multiple trains have been diverted due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations in the state. As heavy rainfall continues to batter several parts of the two states, here are the top ten updates on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh rainfall.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh floods | Top 10 updates

-At least ten more people lost their lives due to flooding and waterlogging in several areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Massive disruptions to road and rail traffic were reported on September 1.

Also Read | Hyderabad bound IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur due to bomb threat

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah telephonically conversed with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and took stock of the situation. PM Modi also assured the CMs of the two states full help and assistance from the Centre.

-To avoid any untoward incident amid a severe rainfall warning for Monday and the coming days, the Hyderabad district has declared a school holiday on Monday, September 2, reported PTI. Meanwhile, District Collectors have been ordered to announce a holiday on Monday in their areas for educational institutions based on the local weather conditions.

Also Read | Five workers hospitalised after chemical powder bag breaks in Andhra Pradesh

-Damage due to heavy downpours led to the cancellation of as many as 140 trains on Sunday. Four trains were partially cancelled, and 97 were diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, reported PTI, citing an SCR official.

-According to the South Central Railway (SCR) bulletin, the list of cancelled trains included 12669 MGR Chennai Central to Chhapra, 12670 Chhapra-MGR Chennai Central, 12615 MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi, and 12616 New Delhi-MGR Chennai Central.

-Family members of the stranded passengers can contact these helpline numbers: Hyderabad-27781500, Warangal-2782751, Kazipet-27782660 and Khamman-2782885.

Also Read | All schools to remain closed in Hyderabad on Sept 2 amid rainfall

-Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an emergency review meeting in the wake of heavy rainfall in the state. Nine persons lost their lives in various parts of the state in separate rain-related incidents, whereas three persons were also feared washed away in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts.

-Twenty-six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reported PTI citing officials on Monday. Twelve NDRF teams have already been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Whereas, fourteen are being dispatched.

-Over 2.7 lakh lives were affected after parts of Vijaywada city in Andhra Pradesh were severely flooded due to heavy rainfall on Sunday. Swollen rivulets and flood water inflows disrupted normal life in the city.

-"Due to Budameru breaches, floodwaters are coming into Vijayawada. As a result, all of this place has been submerged. It is very sad," Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu said, addressing a press conference at NTR district collectorate, and added that floodwaters are expected to rise in the coming hours.

-Visuals from Vijayawada showed commuters facing neck-deep rainwaters. Many vehicles were also seen submerged in the floodwaters.

-The Budameru Vagu river, also known as the 'Sorrow of Vijayawada' is in spate following heavy rains and is leading to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city.

 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
